Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $447,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $3,638,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,344. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

