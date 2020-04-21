Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,673 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

