Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

