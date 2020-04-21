Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 978,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,893,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,845,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,454,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 32,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

