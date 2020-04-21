Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 829,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

