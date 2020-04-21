Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upped their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

