Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

