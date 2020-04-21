Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 5,225,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.