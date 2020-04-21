Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 333,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,369. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

