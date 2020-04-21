Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,376,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 123,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 894,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after buying an additional 34,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 5,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,259. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

