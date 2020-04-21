Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 257,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

