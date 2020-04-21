Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NEE traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day moving average is $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.