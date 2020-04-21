Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 480,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,060. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.