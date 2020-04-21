Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 1.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,926,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 56,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

