Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VIG stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. 41,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,068. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

