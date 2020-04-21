Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 125,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

