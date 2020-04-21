Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 573 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. 145,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.21. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

