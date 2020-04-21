Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $81.60. 6,609,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

