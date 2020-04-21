Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

D stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. 96,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

