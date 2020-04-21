Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.83. 1,633,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,753. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

