Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.73. 40,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.