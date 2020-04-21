Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,153 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.15% of Becton Dickinson and worth $91,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,139. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.27.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

