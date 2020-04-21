Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC8. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €111.70 ($129.88).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €133.60 ($155.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.91. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 1-year high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.27.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

