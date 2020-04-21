Baugh & Associates LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

WMT stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. 3,316,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

