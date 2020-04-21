Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 805 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $120,758.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 4,739,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,441,946. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

