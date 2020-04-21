Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 4,497 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 27,197,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The stock has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

