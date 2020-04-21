Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 430 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. 1,327,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.46. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.