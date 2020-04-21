Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 114,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 53,675 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in General Electric by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,915,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 2,083,785 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in General Electric by 34.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,699,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock remained flat at $$6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 28,792,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.