Baugh & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,545 Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allergan by 36.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 203,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.36. 107,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

