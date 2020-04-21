Baugh & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,311. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

