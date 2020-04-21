Baugh & Associates LLC Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 2.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $486,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 129,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

