Baugh & Associates LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. 2,159,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,844,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.