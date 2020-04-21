Baugh & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 335,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

