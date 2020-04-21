Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $109.89. 2,545,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

