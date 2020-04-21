Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

