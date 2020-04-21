Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €79.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.89 ($91.74).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €76.95 ($89.48) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.51. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

