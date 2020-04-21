Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $27.58.
In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,750 shares of company stock worth $117,900.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
