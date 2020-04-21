Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,750 shares of company stock worth $117,900.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

