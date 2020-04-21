Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 823,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,192,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1,954.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 148,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Banner by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 137,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

