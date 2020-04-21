Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.33.

BMO opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

