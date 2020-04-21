Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at $744,617.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,060 shares of company stock valued at $354,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

