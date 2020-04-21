Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 50,229,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,734,520. The firm has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.