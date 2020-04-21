Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXS opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

