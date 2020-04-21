Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NYSE BXS opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.