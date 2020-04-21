Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.
NYSE BXS opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $32.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.
About Bancorpsouth Bank
BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.
