Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

