Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.22 ($4.90).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.