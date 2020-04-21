Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 6,450,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $5,849,811,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,954,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $190,949,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

