Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.83. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

