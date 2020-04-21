BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut BAE SYS PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut BAE SYS PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE SYS PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.87 on Friday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

