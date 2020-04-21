Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMI. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.