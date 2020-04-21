B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of TGTX opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

